2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $50,000

This is a diamond in the rough. Investors bring your tools and bring it back to it's past Glory. Second house from end of road, private, wooded views. Sold As Is, Seller to make no repairs. Inspections for Buyer's knowledge only. Vacant for several years. Furnace not working. Appliances Pass as is.

