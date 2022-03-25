2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $525,000

Beautiful top floor unit in prestigious South Roanoke. This unit offers mountain and sunset views and is conveniently located to Carilion Hospital and downtown. You can walk or bike to restaurants, shops, parks, greenway, and downtown. Wonderful covered balcony accessed by the LR, main and guest bedrooms. High ceilings with palladium windows, gas fireplace, hardwood flooring throughout living area, with large closets. Large main en-suite features and extra spacious closet with shelving as well as hanging space. The main bath features a double sink, granite countertops, walk in glass surround tiled shower, tub and custom built mirror and cabinetry over the spacious countertop. Stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and a large pantry. Third room is great for an office or bedroom. Added security includes 2 spaces in the garage in the basement level of the building. There is additional storage in the garage. HOA covers trash pickup, recycling, water, sewer, and storm water management.