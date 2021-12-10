2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $595,000

Wonderful South Roanoke Ranch with City and Mountain views. Beautiful landscaping welcomes you into this entertainment gem. Entry Master Bedroom with Ensuite, Office that easily converts into a Bedroom with Ensuite, Eat-in-Kitchen, Dining Area, Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Fireplace and walk-out to expansive Decking plus a 2 Vehicle Attached Garage, all to ensure easy Entry Living. Downstairs will not disappoint with a Bedroom, huge Family Room with 2-Sided Fireplace and walk-out to an relaxing Patio. The Family Room also provides a Temperature Controlled Wine Cellar and Wet Bar. A Full Bath and ample Storage round out this lovely space.