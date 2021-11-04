 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $62,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $62,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $62,000

Mature 1 story home with great bones!! Needs TLC and some updating! Perfect for handyman, investor, or a first time home buyer who doesnt mind making the updates! Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, a full finished attic was preciously used as a bedroom. Off street parking in the back of the home with a carport. Get in to see this one soon! Piano and window ac units convey with the property.car, washing machine, and sewing machine do not convey

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert