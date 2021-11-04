2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $62,000

Mature 1 story home with great bones!! Needs TLC and some updating! Perfect for handyman, investor, or a first time home buyer who doesnt mind making the updates! Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, a full finished attic was preciously used as a bedroom. Off street parking in the back of the home with a carport. Get in to see this one soon! Piano and window ac units convey with the property.car, washing machine, and sewing machine do not convey