Great starter home or investment property! 2 Bedroom & 1 Bath with all new windows, siding and newer roof (5yrs old). This adorable home also features an updated front porch & rear mud room with washer and dryer hook ups. A new exterior rock wall can be found on the rear of the home.Close to area amenities and convenient to Downtown Roanoke.Home will need some updating, including a new heat pump, water heater & inside updating. Sold as is, but an excellent opportunity.
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $72,500
