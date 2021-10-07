 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $74,900

  Updated
You want close in ''country'' this is it. Lots of potential in this one. Very private setting with easy access to Route 460 and the town of Vinton. Nice Family room on the side. Three outbuildings and partially fenced back yard. Basement does get some water during heavy rains.

