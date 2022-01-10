2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $79,000

Looking for a weekend getaway, or your own cabin in the woods? This one's for you! Wildlife and privacy galore with this rustic cabin, detached garage/shop, and a shed. There is electricity, a septic tank, & spring water source. It sets on a wooded 1.43 acres. Enjoy sitting on your covered front porch admiring the seclusion of the wooded and mountainous view while still being in sought after SW Roanoke Co! Property in need of maintenance and repair but has so much potential, Bring offers!