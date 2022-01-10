 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $79,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $79,000

Looking for a weekend getaway, or your own cabin in the woods? This one's for you! Wildlife and privacy galore with this rustic cabin, detached garage/shop, and a shed. There is electricity, a septic tank, & spring water source. It sets on a wooded 1.43 acres. Enjoy sitting on your covered front porch admiring the seclusion of the wooded and mountainous view while still being in sought after SW Roanoke Co! Property in need of maintenance and repair but has so much potential, Bring offers!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert