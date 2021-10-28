 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $79,950

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $79,950

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $79,950

Great Home in SE Roanoke that's waiting for you! A detached metal Garage with High Ceilings that offers plenty of room for two cars, and a work bench! Enjoy the Screened in Front Porch while you watch the Cars go by. Entry level has plenty of space for the family to enjoy, and room for entertaining. Bathroom offers a Walk in Shower, for easy entry. Both large bedrooms are located upstairs. Home does need a little TLC. This Home is being Sold AS IS, and is priced to move quickly, come see today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert