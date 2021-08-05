2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $82,500

Attention investors or first time home buyers! This home has provided constant rental income for 11 years. Also a great starter home. This 2BR can easily be used as a 3BR and has been for many years. Fresh paint, brand new carpet and it sits on a level fenced in double lot. Roof is approx 7 years old, has replacement windows, central air (window unit on upper level) and 2 ceiling fans. Screened porch (screens in building) and 3 storage buildings. Paved driveway for off street parking and it's located on a cul-de-sac.