2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $89,000

Great Home for 1st Time Buyers - why rent at this price with rates so low! Hardwood flrs on main floor (except Kit & Bath), Vinyl Windows (NVF), Gas Heat & c/Air, Large Front Deck & Wheelchair ramp (could remove if desired). Lv Rm; Eat-In Kit; Flex Rm (Din Rm/Den/Office-Can fit double pull-out); 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath (Walk-In Shower). Full unfinished walkout basement with large laundry/storage rm & room for future rec rm. Fam Jack installed stabilizer carbon fiber straps on North & West basement walls. The yard is perfect for Kids or your fur babies. Entire back & front yard is fenced (door in Kit leads to side yard) & behind red board fencing at back is chain link plus an alley goes behind the fencing. Great value - wont last!!