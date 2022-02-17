 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $89,700

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $89,700

Cute ranch style home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and full basement with laundry room. Two carports. Kitchen floor was replaced in 2019. Roof was replaced in 2020. Hardwood floors underneath the carpet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert