2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $90,000

This ranch home is spotless, cute and move in ready! Spacious living room, Natural woodwork trim. Eat-In Kitchen. Hardwood floors. Bathroom with ceramic tile. Full basement with 2nd bathroom and extra storage. Gas heat. Shed with electricity. Located on a cul-de-sac street.

