2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Great Investment Opportunity!!! This is a rental property and the tenant has been there for 10+ years and wants to stay. Ready for a new landlord to take over the property. Property being sold as is. Taxes, Sqft estimated by Realtor and GIS. Buyer & Buyers agent to verify all info.

