2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

First time home buyer or investors dream! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a level lot with tons of opportunity. Hardwood Floors in main living areas with Tile in bathroom and laminate flooring in Kitchen. JES installed IntelliJack(tm) crawl space stabilizer 4/2021 and home has a transferable lifetime warranty!Call to schedule your tour today!

