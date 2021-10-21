 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,000

Beautiful and charming home on Liberty Rd. Very well taken care of with exciting updates and improvements, fresh paint in bathroom, fresh touch-up paint throughout, 2021 water heater, solar panels on the roof that reduce electric bill up to 87%, 2016 roof, and brand new front steps at entry. There are hard wood floors throughout most of the home, and high ceilings give it all a much more spacious feel. The owners have had quarterly inspections for HVAC, and plumbing, as well as a quarterly Terminix inspections including the installation of bait stations. Treatment for radon has been completed with a radon pump in basement. And electrical inspection has been done in 2020. Sizable yard of about a quarter acre with multiple areas for gardening

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert