2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,000

Attention Attention! Calling all barbers, beauticians, entrepreneurs & investors...Being offered for sale is the very unique & original ''Jack's Barbershop''. Located in a residential zone but grandfathered in for mix commercial use as a barbershop. Features a 2 BR,1 full bath apt. in the rear w/2 separate room (each w/separate main entrances) & additional half bath w/toilet & sink in the front allowing you to operate your business w/the added potential of rental income or to live in yourself. The apt has new blinds & carpet throughout. Property is level, easily accessible w/no steps, has great visibility from the road & there is room for multi car parking in the rear. Inspections are welcome but will be for buyers knowledge only. Seller will make no repairs. Being sold ''As is where is''.

