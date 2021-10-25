This Charming 2bedroom/1bath Cottage is ready for you to call her Home. With updated flooring, an updated bathroom, new carpet in the oversized upstairs bedroom, and fresh paint throughout, this home is perfectly turnkey for the first time homebuyer or savvy investor. Outside, you'll be able to enjoy a rocking chair front porch and a large deck on the back (perfect for having friends and family over). If you love to create artistic masterpieces or are a wood craftsman, the backyard offers you an outbuilding with space and ''bones'' to do just that. Included with your new home, you'll get a second lot for privacy and a little extra space within the city. Don't miss out on this opportunity.
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,900
