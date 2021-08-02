 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $119,900

Charming Cottage, Convenient to All Town Amenities! Great Starter Home & Move-In Ready! Beautiful Hardwood Floors & Warm Paint Colors make this Home very Welcoming! 2-car Detached Garage. Main Level Laundry can be converted to Bed3 if desired; Add'l Laundry Hookup on Lower Level. Nice, Usable Yard & Garden space. Sold ''as-is''

