2 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $99,900

Move-In Ready 2Bed/1Bath Home in the Town of Rocky Mount, Convenient to All Amenities. Enjoy Main Level Living, Open Kitchen to Dining Area & Bar, Tons of Cabinets, Family Room w/Laminate Floors, Lots of Natural Light throughout. Spacious Rear Deck, Covered Front Porch, Fenced Yard, Storage Shed. This One Won't Last Long!

