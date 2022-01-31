 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $158,000

This charming home in Salem has so many new updates and is just waiting for you. This home features new flooring throughout, new kitchen, siding, windows, fresh paint, new roof, gutters, fixtures, and much more. It offers an over-sized level lot and a covered front porch for you to sit and relax. Come see this move-in-ready home and all its updates. Home may require flood insurance. Owner is a licensed real estate professional.

