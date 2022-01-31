 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $164,950

Great Rental Investment Property or home for someone wanting a large 672 sq ft. garage. Home & garage are both currently rented. Recent upgrades include new gas furnace, new wiring in electrical panel & new exterior ground wire in 2021. Exterior sewer lines replaced in 2020. New flooring in kitchen, bath & laundry room in 2020. Home being sold ''AS IS, WHERE IS''

