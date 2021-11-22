 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $174,000

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $174,000

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $174,000

Nice two bedroom ranch conveniently located in the City of Salem. Enjoyable large deck easily accessed from the kitchen. Just off of the newly carpeted den in the basement is a bonus space that could be used as an office , craft are or maybe a game room. New roof in 2021 and fresh paint throughout. Lot can be accessed from the front of the house and a street in the back, allowing access to back yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert