 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $180,000

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $180,000

Lovely home right in the heart of Salem! Literally steps from West Salem Elem and Salem HS, this cute brick home on a great corner lot is ready for your family to start enjoying easy living. Convenient to all the shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, and worship on Main St, plus easy access to I81. Nice all-season mountain views. HVAC updated w/in 5 yrs; water heater (2020). Replacement windows. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Large WIC. Entry-level laundry. Huge den with cozy gas firelogs. And you will love grilling out this summer on your covered rear deck as the magnolia tree blooms. Come see how good this all can be!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert