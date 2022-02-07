2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $180,000

Lovely home right in the heart of Salem! Literally steps from West Salem Elem and Salem HS, this cute brick home on a great corner lot is ready for your family to start enjoying easy living. Convenient to all the shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, and worship on Main St, plus easy access to I81. Nice all-season mountain views. HVAC updated w/in 5 yrs; water heater (2020). Replacement windows. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Large WIC. Entry-level laundry. Huge den with cozy gas firelogs. And you will love grilling out this summer on your covered rear deck as the magnolia tree blooms. Come see how good this all can be!