 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $184,000

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $184,000

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $184,000

You want privacy this is it. A very country setting with a nice front porch and back deck. Room to hike or horses if you want. Large open living room with gas fireplace. Lots of potential for added space in unfinished basement. Buyers agent must submit the offers. I'll provide you with a link.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert