Home on 2+ Acre Lot within Salem City Limits. Lots of potential to develop property and to add and renovate home to make this the perfect home for your family or another rental in your portfolio. Please show during daylight hours since no electric service currently. Home is sold as is with seller to make no repairs.
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $84,999
