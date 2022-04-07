2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $95,000

Home Perfect For First Time Home Buyer or Investment. Great Location. Close to Downtown Salem, Roanoke College and I-81.
According to information from the jail, Dylan Ray Hatcher, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell.
Jessica Darling Dickson went missing in 2019. Her remains were discovered almost two years later by Hollins University students along the outskirts of the college’s property.
Animal welfare protections were signed into state law on Monday, as politicians and activist groups are barking for better treatment of beagle…
The Hardy Road Bojangles is owned by Stan Seymour, who is involved in a civil lawsuit with one of his neighbors, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.
'(Da'Wain) Lofton is probably the most confident kid I have in the room,' a look at the Virginia Tech receiver making a splash this spring...
Owners, community say goodbye to Brooks-Byrd Pharmacy, a Salem institution
Nell Fleming was at her wits end when she called looking for an affordable apartment, after learning she'd have to move out of her current rental because it's being renovated by new owners. Within a week, she'd found a suitable place. Here are some more places that might be worth a glance.
Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said he doesn't want any 'frauds' on his team, what that means and how he's ensuring the roster doesn't have any...
Mountain Valley now has little hope of regaining the approvals without going through a renewed permitting process that would again delay a $6.2 billion infrastructure project that is already more than three years behind schedule.
Just before 1 p.m., an employee of the bank in the 4000 block of Challenger Avenue reported a robbery, police said. A suspect was in custody within 20 minutes.
