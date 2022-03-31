 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $99,950

CUTE HOME in Salem close to everything. ELECTRIC HAS BEEN UPDATED. LARGE DECK, EIK. NICE FENCED LOT W/ BIG TREES. GREAT PRICE IN SALEM. Presently tenant occupied.

