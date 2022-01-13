This little charmer is a perfect starter home or investment property. Sitting on a little over an acre you're sure to love the privacy of this home 2 bed 2 bath home. New carpet in the bedrooms. New hot water heater installed in 2021. Heat pump replaced in 2015. Lots of other upgrades as well. There are 2 large sheds on the property that will provide you with plenty storage! Don't wait long to come see this one! Trailer is affixed to a permanent foundation. If you're having trouble finding financing for a single-wide I have several recommendations I can share. Listing agent is owner.
2 Bedroom Home in Shawsville - $74,950
