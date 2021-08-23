Beautiful ranch in sought after Botetourt County featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Lots of privacy, newer kitchen with granite counter tops and quartz sink, tile bathroom, hardwood floors, laundry on main level, rear fenced yard, storage shed and maintenance-free exterior! Don't miss out on this home!
2 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $179,900
“School Board Struggled To Keep Order Over Unruly Crowd.”
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has the most COVID patients in the state with 57 and zero available ICU beds.
Virginians caught possessing more than an ounce of marijuana, the state’s legal limit, but less than a pound of the drug, stand to face a light, $25 civil penalty. The potential repercussions jump drastically after the one pound benchmark to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The board, such as others in the region, continues to have different opinions about masks and the severity of COVID-19.
"This vaccination requirement is a condition of employment at Virginia Tech," university spokesman Mark Owczarski wrote in an email.
Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea agreements offered…
A judge dismissed two charges against Radford at a revocation hearing Monday.
FLOYD — The Historic Pine Tavern Restaurant will close its doors to the general public Friday, Aug. 20, but continue serving the community through private events and special occasions, its owners announced this week.
To pay for the ships and unmanned vessels the Navy hopes to build over the next few years, it wants to decommission seven cruisers — five of them based in Norfolk — a move the two Virginian representatives on the House Armed Services Committee’s sea-power panel plan to contest. Cruisers have a critical role in the U.S. Navy, says Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria, whose 2nd District includes Virginia ...
Rusty Nevians Sutphin was rolled into court handcuffed to his wheelchair Thursday, a week and a half after police said he held a knife to his …