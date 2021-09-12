 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $114,500

2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $114,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $114,500

Like to fish? Here's your opportunity to fish in your own stocked pond! 2.17+/- acres with 2 BR/2 BA one-owner single wide! Conveniently located, only minutes to Vinton or Downtown Rke! Low Bedford Co taxes! Master BR w/walk-in, large garden tub. EIK with appliances, living room. Covered deck in front and back. 2 storage buildings to convey! HOA fees cover community swimming pool and playground!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert