2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $114,500

Like to fish? Here's your opportunity to fish in your own stocked pond! 2.17+/- acres with 2 BR/2 BA one-owner single wide! Conveniently located, only minutes to Vinton or Downtown Rke! Low Bedford Co taxes! Master BR w/walk-in, large garden tub. EIK with appliances, living room. Covered deck in front and back. 2 storage buildings to convey! HOA fees cover community swimming pool and playground!