 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $119,950

2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $119,950

2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $119,950

Perfect starter home or retirement home for one level living. Refinished hardwood floors, replacement windows, sitting front porch, updated bath, newer rough in for washer/dryer. Wonderful large lot on corner near downtown Vinton.Back on the market due to no fault of the homeowner. Home inspection already completed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert