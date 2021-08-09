2 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $419,950

Here's an affordable opportunity to own a waterfront property at beautiful SML! Whether you are looking for a primary residence or a vacation getaway, this cozy lake house has much to offer. Situated on a .61 acre lot with approx. 123 ft. of shoreline. Property features a large A frame boat dock with lift. 2 boats convey with the property as an added bonus! Lot has recently been cleared allowing for amazing views. Property features many recent updates all new in 2020/2021. These include-siding, windows, sliding doors, light fixtures, refrigerator, kitchen island, electric furnace, central air, 200 amp electrical panel, radon mitigation system, flooring, 2 updated baths, newly completed basement with warranty on drainage. If you are looking to enjoy lake life then this home may be for you