3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $209,900

A new 1904 sq. ft. 3 bedroom Clayton Ultra Pro Hercules doublewide home will be added to the property in September. You can choose color, floors, appliance types, decor packages, and etc. The property will also include a 10x20 matching vinyl/shingle building. The home will be on a permanent foundation which allows traditional financing. A local bank contact can be supplied if requested for financing. The interior photos are from a like home and not from the home that will be placed on the site. The home will not arrive until September. There is a small stream on the back of the property. The single wide home that is currently on the property will be removed. Similar to photo!

