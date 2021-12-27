3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $339,900

This amazing property is a two-story home, open floor plan, large foyer, plenty of closets, gas logs, lage patio, with a completed finished basement with full bath, basement under garage is unfinished and used for storage, just south of Bedford! The flat yard has plenty of room for the kids to run around & play, and neighborhood is nice and quiet on a dead end street. Schedule your viewing today, this one won't be on the market long!