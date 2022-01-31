 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $359,900

3/2 home with finished den and rec room in basement. Master bath has garden tub and dual vanity. Room to expand with walk up attic that can be finished. Salt water pool and covered patio area. Call today and make this your home!

