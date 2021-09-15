3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $539,000

Country living with the convenience of being only four miles from the Town of Bedford. Beautiful wooded lot with mature trees surrounding this immaculate log home. Wrap around porch welcomes you to sit a spell & enjoy the world around you. Step inside the front door to a open living area. The kitchen is great for entertaining with lots of counter space & openness to the living room. Main level master bedroom with walk in closet. Large laundry room on the main floor as well. Second level hosts two large bedrooms with a shared bath & an open sitting area for reading a book or simply relaxing. Make your way to the lower level & find a large family room leading out to a small patio which is great for entertaining as well. This level also has a full bath & an office/study that would be great for guests. Circular driveway. Covered area now being used as kennels could be converted into covered storage. Oversized garage is climate controlled & makes a great area for family gatherings.