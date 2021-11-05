3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $797,500

Legend has it that George Washington once stayed at Cedar Glen while surveying Bedford County. It is easy to imagine horse and rider galloping through the 124.9 acres of rolling farmland in need of an overnight stay. As you approach the house, you will notice the beautiful setting surrounded by mature trees. It is easy to imagine a time when children grew up with swings tied to trees, eggs were collected each morning, and the cows signaled their content in the fields. So the past can meet the present, the house now needs restoration to bring it back to life. As with many historic properties, there is a cemetery where the original owners are buried. The rock wall surrounding the cemetery is extensive. The land is 60% cleared farmland used for cattle and hay production. The rolling topography is tucked into the base of Sharp Top Mountain. Adding to the picturesque setting are a pond and outbuildings. Cedar Glen offers an opportunity to restore a piece of history and enjoy life in this peaceful setting. Although the house would be an extensive restoration, the location and panoramic views will inspire you to consider life in the Bedford, Virginia, countryside. See Online Brochure