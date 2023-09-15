Amazing opportunity to own a contemporary, spacious home on ten private acres just 15 minutes from Blacksburg town limits, 20 minutes from Virginia Tech, and 30 minutes from Roanoke! The home features 3,275 sq ft including a spacious living room, family room, dining room, sun room, and laundry on main. The large master suite has tons of closet space and a private deck. Outside you'll enjoy stunning mountain views, an attached 2 car garage, and 3-stall horse barn that offers plenty of space for your animals and tack. The property has a fenced pasture, RV pad, paved driveway, quality landscaping, and private perimeter hiking trail with great views. The fenced riding arena features quartz sand footing that horses will love.
3 Bedroom Home in Blacksburg - $599,900
