 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $157,500

3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $157,500

3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $157,500

Nice home with almost an acre and a half. Great mountain views in every direction. Original hard wood flooring in most of the home. There is a fenced in area for whatever animals you have or want. Open field on the left the home if you want more area fenced. Call to set up your appointment today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert