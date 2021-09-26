 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $229,950

Beautiful move in ready ranch close to both Roanoke and Bedford! Enjoy your secluded retreat while still having the convenience of being within minutes of shopping and dining. Enjoy coffee on the rocking chair front porch and dinner on the spacious back deck. Walk in through the front door to the spacious open concept great room that's perfect for entertaining. The basement has been framed in and is ready to be finished. The wood stove, extra refrigerator and double filtered water filtration system conveys. Outside you will find a workshop, metal barn, wooden run in and two car detached carport. This property boasts plenty of space for dogs, cats horses and chickens!

