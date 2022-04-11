 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $230,000

Well kept ranch on a large lot has updated kitchen with granite and new appliances. New tile floor and cabinets. Two fireplaces in both the upper and lower levels. Hardwood floors complete this cute little ranch!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

A small pet dog bit Debbie Adkins’ face last Sunday in a Salem drugstore. Adkins, who’s facing a costly series of rabies vaccination shots, needs to contact the dog’s owner. Unfortunately, amid all the excitement she neglected to get the woman’s name or phone number. But Salem Police have a photo.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert