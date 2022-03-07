LIKE BRAND NEW! Totally remodeled down to the studs, and all new joists. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets & counter tops and flooring, mud room off of kitchen with new washer and dryer included. Three bedrooms, three full baths on 3/4 acre lot. New A/C, New Gas Furnace. New well 2021. New septic installed 2021. State of the art system. New retaining wall. No riding lawnmower over septic until Oct 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $249,950
