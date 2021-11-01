Have it all! Beautiful location and convenience to shopping and eateries. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is situated in an established quiet neighborhood. New carpet. Fresh paint. Newer appliances. Separate dining room. Large bedrooms. Family room with wood burning fireplace. Bonus room can be used as an office/guest room/exercise room. Additional finished space for workout space. Unfinished space with laundry room. Whole house Ring system. High speed internet with Xfinity. Deck overlooks the wooded part of the property. Pole building is great for storage. Mature landscaping. Great trees for lots of shade. In a top notch school district. Within minutes of shopping, grocery stores and restaurants. Less than 20 minutes to downtown Roanoke. Minutes from I81.
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $265,000
