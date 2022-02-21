3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $279,900

Come and see what this Botetourt home has to offer! This 3 BR 2-1/2 Ba One Owner home in desirable Blue Ridge has lots to offer! It includes not one but tow lots and gorgeous views. Almost completely fenced with lots of room for kids to play, dog area, and garden space. Includes LR/family room, DR, kitchen, BA and laundry all on entry level, and a gas log FP. Upstairs there are 3 BR (master) and 2 full baths. All appliances convey including washer/dryer. Some Cosmetic refreshing is needed.