3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $289,900

Well maintained home on a quiet, wooded lot near Blue Ridge Parkway, has wonderful updates throughout! Great Room w/Vaulted Ceiling & Decorative Beams, brick fireplace with GasLog Stoves (on both levels), Hardwood Floors throughout entry level, Baths updated w/Ceramic Tile floors & Showers, Jacuzzi tub. Enjoy the wooded backdrop from the Expanded deck w/built-in seating, privacy wall, retractable awning and Patio door with vented sidelites! Lower level Den with Office Space, large laundry/work room w/sink & freezer, storage room & 2-car garage with walkout door, New back Sidewalk & patio, New exterior handrail & fence. 50Yr Architectural Roof 2004; Heil HVAC, Garage Doors, Siding & Gutters 2010, Attic fan 2009, Repl windows 2007. Access BRParkway Trails via culdesac nearby!