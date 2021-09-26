Attention hunters, mountain lovers, and anyone searching for that beautiful, peaceful, and private piece of property with the right home on it. This is the one! Situated on 20 acres at the top of the mountain and just minutes to town, this home will give you the opportunity to enjoy the peace and quiet nature has to offer while still allowing you to be within a short drive to work. Must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $498,950
