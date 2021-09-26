 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $498,950

3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $498,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $498,950

Attention hunters, mountain lovers, and anyone searching for that beautiful, peaceful, and private piece of property with the right home on it. This is the one! Situated on 20 acres at the top of the mountain and just minutes to town, this home will give you the opportunity to enjoy the peace and quiet nature has to offer while still allowing you to be within a short drive to work. Must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert