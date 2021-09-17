Attention hunters, mountain lovers, and anyone searching for that beautiful, peaceful, and private piece of property with the right home on it. This is the one! Situated on 20 acres at the top of the mountain and just minutes to town, this home will give you the opportunity to enjoy the peace and quiet nature has to offer while still allowing you to be within a short drive to work. Must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $539,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jessica Quison-Kress has banked with the Georgia-based financial institution since 2015. Early in August, it removed $3,224 from her checking account, citing "confidential" suspicions of fraud. Wednesday, she finally got her money back.
Montgomery County Public Schools issued a statement Wednesday saying that a teacher is entitled to their personal belief regarding any division program.
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store - in Virginia Beach.
Almost every year, it seems, Virginia election laws change in big and small ways. From guns at polling places to postage on absentee ballot return envelopes, 2021 is no exception.
One person was killed and a second critically injured in a shooting that erupted early Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Shannon and Jason Magenheimer, former owners of New River Coffee Company, have returned to Christiansburg to reopen the historic Oaks Victorian Inn.
- Updated
Virginia Tech football lands knockout blow early in second half to beat Middle Tennessee
Prosecutors said the victim threw the first punch, but was then tag-teamed by two men and suffered a fractured jaw and orbital bone, and a traumatic brain injury.
A woman who was found fatally shot early Wednesday morning near a convenience store in northwest Roanoke has been identified by police.
- Updated
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell out for season with knee injury