3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $319,900

You will fall in love with this 3Bed/2Bath *Updated* Home nestled on 3.59 acres with a Stream, Usable Yard, Garden space & much more! Main Level Bedroom & Laundry. Beautifully Decorated, Country Home w/GL Brick Fireplace in Huge Family Rm. Kitchen offers High Ceiling, SS Appliances, Large Pantry, Open & Inviting Floor Plan. Relax on the Covered Front or Large Side Screened Porch: Listen to the Stream while Enjoying Coffee! Great Outdoor Entertaining Areas. NEW 10x20 Shed.

