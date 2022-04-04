This Immaculate like new home is move in ready! Contemporary floor plan offers a bright and open living space with a spacious great room that joins the kitchen and dining area with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and plenty of counter space. The Kitchen features oak cabinets and a spacious bar/breakfast area and ceramic tiled dining area. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with ample closet space. The master bedroom has its own full bath with double vanity and a large walk in closet. Also: attached 2 car garage, 1356 unfinished sq ft in lower has rough in for bath & 8 ft ceiling, 2 decks, concrete patio, red oak flooring , gas logs/vent free fireplace. Maintenance free exterior with vinyl siding and stone to grade. New roof 2021, new water holding tank, new foundation landscaping
3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $339,000
