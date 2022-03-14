 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $444,950

3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $444,950

OPEN Sun 3/13 1-4pm Custom built executive home. 1.24 acre, lovingly landscaped & surrounded by other acreages offers great mountain views. Light-filled split bedroom plan, luxurious primary suite, open living spaces w/ 12ft ceilings. One-level living w/ no stairs on entry level + oversize doorways. Full, unfinished basement constructed by truss system / no support posts allows for desired space configuration to double the finished area of the home. Upgrades include custom kitchen & bath cabinets w/ granite countertops, hickory flooring, gas log stone fireplace, crown molding, oversized windows w/ double plate safety glass + custom blinds, composite porch decking, oversize HVAC system, 2 water heaters, oversize garage leading to main floor laundry / mudroom+ more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Legal advocacy group eying ethics charges against Reps. Cline and Griffith

CASEY: Legal advocacy group eying ethics charges against Reps. Cline and Griffith

The new organization is pursing the law licenses of attorneys who helped former President Donald Trump propagate the fiction that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Oddly, at this time they not going after Del. Wren Williams, who has claimed he served as “President Donald J. Trump’s Deputy Legal Counsel in Wisconsin.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert